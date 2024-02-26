The Rock has turned heel by joining forces with The Bloodline. He is scheduled to make an appearance on this week’s Friday WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ.

It appears that WWE is setting up a potential tag team match between Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and The Rock at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 event.

The former WWE Champion has officially announced on his Instagram that he will be present on the March 8th SmackDown in Dallas, TX, as well as the following week’s show in Memphis, TN, on March 15th. Rock wrote:

“You can feel the uptick, excitement, energy & disruption happing now in pro wrestling.

It’s super fucking cool to see. Glendale, Arizona SOLD OUT

Your city will never be the same Up next: DALLAS • March 8th

MEMPHIS • March 15th #Smackdown

#FINALLY

#Greatness

#Bloodline

LIVE on FOX 8/7c

FRIDAY NIGHT

@wwe @tkogrp”