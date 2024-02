John Cena is returning as Peacemaker.

There will be a second season of the Max series, Peacemaker. The first season premiered in January 2022.

James Gunn directed and wrote the first season of the show. The Peacemaker character, portrayed by Cena, got his own show after being part of The Suicide Squad, which was also written and directed by Gunn.

The second season will be filmed once Gunn is done filming “Superman: Legacy.” Cena shared this teaser on Instagram: