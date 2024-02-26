Jack Perry is headed to Japan.

CM Punk’s departure came after a physical altercation with Perry at All In. The incident between Punk and Perry almost caused a major disruption to the show. Samoa Joe stepped in and managed to calm the situation down. The match proceeded as planned.

Perry has since returned to wrestling at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event where he attacked Shota Umino.

The New Japan Cup tournament by NJPW is set to begin on March 6th and features a total of 28 wrestlers. Notable names like Shota Umino, Kenta, and Taichi will be participating in the tournament, which concludes on March 20th.

Perry will also be joining the tournament, making his promotional in-ring debut on the opening night. His first match since All In will be against Shota Umino.