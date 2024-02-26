The latest episode of WWE Rivals, which aired on Sunday night on A&E, featured a look at the feud between The Rock and Triple H in the Attitude Era.

The Rock took to Twitter to comment on their rivalry. He wrote the following:

“Hope everyone out there enjoys this tonight as much as we did paving the road over the years. There’s no business, like the pro wrestling business and I LOVE it. Boundless respect to my brother @TripleH. Blood, sweat and ‘thanks for the house’. #WWERivals @WWE @AETV 8/7c.”