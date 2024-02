AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Propst Arena in Huntsville, AL, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,520 tickets, and there are 62 left. It’s set up for 2,582.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 2,237 fans for a house show in June 2023. Here is the updated card for the show:

Sting makes his final Dynamite appearance before retirement

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR

Will Ospreay appears