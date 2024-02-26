RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a conversation he had with former TNA President Scott D’Amore in 2019.

“One time he [D’Amore] was saying, ‘You know, we’re going to be doing some things. I see a spot for you here in TNA.’ He came out here to Las Vegas and we met at the Nerd bar, and he had a spiel to give me, ‘I see you as being like our new Sting, where you’re the veteran, we don’t have to work you to death,”‘ recalled RVD. “At the time, my back was bothering me, and I let him know upfront, ‘Right now I’m a little banged up.’ And we had a good talk. Obviously, it went well as I got hired and was there.”

RVD also shared the problem he had with the promotion across two runs.

“Looking back at it, how was Scott to work with? It was fine. But I feel both of my runs that they respected me too much to talk to me,” said RVD. “I always thought that they weren’t using me in a way they would get their money back out of me. I never put my faith in it being a long-lasting thing.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)