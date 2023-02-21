The Undertaker looks back on one of the more serious injuries he’s suffered in his career.

The Deadman appeared on Hawk & Wolf to discuss a matchup he had with Mabel (Viscera) back in 1995, where he had his orbital bone crushed so badly that he was forced to wear a mask to avoid further damage. Taker later reveals that the injury got worse years later when he got dived on by lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls suffering an orbital injury when facing Mabel back in 1995:

The doctor goes, ‘you’ve lost about 50 percent of your orbital floor.’ ‘Excuse me?’ ‘You need to go home and find an ophthalmologist and a surgeon.’ Come to find out, I ended up losing 90% of my orbital floor. My optic nerve is setting on a jagged piece of bone. If I got hit on the right side of my head again, there is a good chance I would have lost my eye. Took two surgeons, they go in, take out all the bone fragments, and they put in a fake one.

How his injury was worsened during a separate incident wrestling Rey Mysterio:

Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his ass was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony ass. Bony ass, right on the bridge of my nose. He lands, I have all of his weight on my head, I hit the mat and blew out the other one. I broke my nose and I was concussed. It’s hard being injured by an anus. My nose was broke, I fixed my nose right there, I just squeezed my nose back.The second one, to this day and it’s probably been 15 years, I still have double vision.

Full interview is below.

