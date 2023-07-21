WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is being brought to Detroit for SummerSlam Weekend.

There’s no word yet on what Taker will be doing in Detroit during the first weekend of August, but PWInsider reports that Taker is booked to be there. It’s interesting to note that he is not scheduled to perform his one-man show that weekend. The list of upcoming shows can be found here.

In addition to running the SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field, WWE will also hold a tryout camp in Detroit that week, and it’s likely that they will film future material for Peacock and the WWE Network as they usually do during these big weekends.

