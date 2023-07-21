Daniel Garcia wanted to be more than a technical wrestler in AEW. He wanted to have a character that connected with audiences and he feels like his run with the Jericho Appreciation Society has helped him achieve that goal.

This was the topic of conversation for Garcia’s recent chat with Busted Open Radio, which he did to promote this evening’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where he will be challenging Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship. During his chat Garcia opened up about being typecast as a technical wrestler, an image he believes the JAS helped him shed.

Oh, it’s been great (his character development). I feel like when I came into AEW, I feel like I was typecast a lot just as a technical wrestler and a lot of times, technical wrestlers get typecast as boring and I feel like being with (Chris) Jericho and being able to stay in the Jericho Appreciation Society has really allowed me to show more levels and layers to my character and what I can do as a performer so I’m really grateful for that.

However, Garcia may be on his way out of the JAS after he and Sammy Guevara lost in the finals of the Blind Eliminator tournament on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, Jericho has teased joining forces with Don Callis’s family, which could lead to the entire group being disbanded.

