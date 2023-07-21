Four matches have been announced for tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour pre-show.

The pre-show will be headlined by Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match. The other announced bouts are Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora, AR Fox vs. Shayne Taylor, and tag team action with JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will air live tonight from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Tickets are still available at the arena box office or ROHtix.com. The show will begin at 7pm ET with the one-hour pre-show, which will air for free via the official ROH Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels. The full show can be purchased for $39.99 via WatchROH.com, the Bleacher Report app and website, plus connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Below is the final card for tonight:

ROH World Title Match

PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dalton Castle vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) (c)

Pure Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Master Wato, Leon Ruffin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) (c)

Fight Without Honor Match

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) and Stu Grayson

Komander vs. Gravity

Zero Hour Pre-show: Pure Rules Match

Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams

Zero Hour Pre-show

Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora

Zero Hour Pre-show

AR Fox vs. Shayne Taylor

Zero Hour Pre-show

JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

