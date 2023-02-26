Titus O’Neil has accomplished many things in WWE as a superstar and an ambassador, but there is one moment he’ll never be able to separate himself from.

At the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia the one-time tag champion was sprinting into the Rumble matchup when his foot caught a corner of a mat and he tumbled directly under the ring. O’Neil was okay, but the moment went viral and has become synonymous with his career ever since, and has made the former Primetime Player the butt of many jokes.

O’Neil spoke about this moment during a recent interview with Fightful, where he explains that he never felt embarrassed from the moment, and is living proof that if you fall down, you get back up. Highlights are below.

How he’s fallen down and gotten back up many times before:

It’s one of those things that, in life, much like in a lot of stuff that happened in my life, I tell people all the time, I fell down and gotten back up so many times. I’m still alive and well to tell the story, and I’m an entertainer at the end of the day.

Says he doesn’t have anything to be embarrassed about:

So, I don’t really have anything to be embarrassed about. Got paid a lot of money to fall under the ring and survive. So, I’ve survived and now I’m in the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient and a WWE Global Ambassador. For all those that wanna laugh, I’m still proud to be a WWE superstar and proud to be able to have this platform to do so many great things.

Shortly after the incident WWE did an in-depth analysis of how O’Neil’s fall happened. Check that out below.