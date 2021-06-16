TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) was a recent guest on That 90s Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about British Bulldog formally being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, which was something that fans had wanted to see for years.

“It was so awesome. I see people say this and I understand where they’re coming from. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s about time’ but to me, it’s not a race. It’s not a race. It’s, ‘Where does everything fit perfectly?’ It’s not a race. I knew Davey [Boy Smith was] gonna go into the Hall Of Fame. Is it in 2010 or is it in 2020? That’s all, it’s just time. I knew that it was inevitable, but it’s very cool that now, it has finally, officially happened and I’m very happy for Harry, Georgia and Diana that they got to be a big part of that and have that moment and I know it wasn’t — it wasn’t the usual setting and that’s just the way the world is at this moment but I thought it was still a beautiful tribute, a very nice — a great presentation all things considered.”