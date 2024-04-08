Vince McMahon continues to fill his pockets by selling his shares of TKO, except this time it’s TKO who is buying them.

According to a recent SEC Filing, TKO has agreed to buy 1,642,970 valued at $142.6 million from McMahon. On top of that, they’ve have also agreed to buy an additional 1,853,724 shares for $150 million, which brings the grand total to $293 million. Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics reports that McMahon is down to 4.7% of TKO’s total shares.

The full SEC filing can be read below.