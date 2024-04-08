WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque spoke with the media at the post-WrestleMania XL scrum. Here are the highlights.

-Triple H began by telling the media this was the biggest WrestleMania of all time by every metric. Cites their numbers at the gate, on social media, sponsorship and merchandise.

-Admits that he doesn’t like this being referred to as the ‘Triple H era’ and that it was ‘our era.’ He then said this about WWE President Nick Khan.

Nick Khan, I can’t even begin to describe the change that he’s made here. If you wanted to boil it all down to a speartip, he should be mentioned in the top of that. It’s his era too. There is nobody right now…it’s such an amazing partnership with a guy that I have so much respect for. It just clicks. He’s the biggest difference-maker that I’ve ever seen. Together, I can promise people, with Lee and Nick at the top of it. There is no ceiling on top of this. We’re going to take it places that it’s never been before.

-Another person that Triple H shouted out was Lee Fitting, where he put over Fitting’s incredible approach to production.

[He] is new here, but has been, no pun intended, a game changer. Lee Fitting. From a production standpoint, from what we’re doing, the look, the feel. You see changes happening every week on TV, and there is going to be more of them. You see them and I see people excited by them, just loving the changes that are made. I’m telling you there is so much more to come. We made a conscious decision together, Lee, Nick [Nick Khan], and myself, to slowly roll out those changes over time. There is a lot more coming. When I tell you, Lee Fitting, that I love working with him, he has a passion for this just like we do. Might be new here, but he’s all in. He’s the kind of guy that I want to go to work for. I want to do stuff to make his job easier and I want to collaborate with him and I want to make things better with him. I can’t say enough good stuff about him. A lot of the change that you and a lot of success you see, comes from Lee Fitting.

-Triple H would then comment on the incredible run by Roman Reigns. He said the term ‘greatest of all time’ gets thrown around a lot, but believes that the Tribal Chief is 100% in the conversation.

-On Cody Rhodes, Triple H says that he could ‘feel his dad’ with them today. Shares his side of the epic Dusty Rhodes watch that was gifted to Cody story, which you can read about in full here.

-Stephanie McMahon opened night two with Triple H’s signature ‘Are You Ready’ catchphrase. Triple H joked that Stephanie looked good, adding that he’s happy she’s home.

You can check out the full scrum below.