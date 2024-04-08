Cody Rhodes shares an emotional story at the WWE WrestleMania XL media scrum.

The American Nightmare finished his story at this evening’s Showcase of the Immortals, where he dethroned Roman Reigns and won the Undisputed Universal Champion. You can click here to see clips of that triumph, which includes appearances by a couple WWE legends.

During the scrum, Cody said that Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Nick Khan gifted him a watch that used to belong to his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes. Cody revealed that the watch was the same one that Dusty pawned back in the day so he could go to acting school, adding that the level of responsibility the company just placed in him is not only huge, but very real.

Later in the scrum, Triple H addressed the watch story. The Game says Nick Khan had the idea and that Bruce Prichard tracked it down.