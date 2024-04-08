WWE finished up night two of WrestleMania XL this evening, capping off another successful show from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are some final notes from the show.

-Legendary rapper and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg announced that tonight’s attendance was 72,755 fans. The total attendance for both nights was 145,298.

-Logan Paul retained the WWE U.S. Championship after pinning Kevin Owens in the triple-threat.

-Brandi Rhodes appeared alongside Cody Rhodes for his entrance.

