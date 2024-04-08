Matt Hardy has become a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

The Broken One’s contract with AEW officially expired as of midnight. Fightful Select reports that Hardy has chosen not to sign the new deal offered to him and is now free to sign elsewhere. His last contract was up in March, but it was extended through WrestleMania season. There is no word on where he might want to go.

Jeff Hardy is still under contract with AEW and is currently dealing with a broken nose suffered at the hands of Sammy Guevara.