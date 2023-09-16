AEW President has announced that John Silver will be replacing Evil Uno against Anthony Bowens on this evening’s edition of Collision.

Tonight, 9/16

State College, PA

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@SilverNumber1 vs @Bowens_Official When Bowens said he'd fight any Dark Order member, they'd implied he'd face Dark Order "I", but they've added a "V" at the end, number IV

John Silver! pic.twitter.com/QV5cKZc0DE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

-Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpion Sky

-The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous

-We’ll hear from Aussie Open