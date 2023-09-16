AEW President has announced that John Silver will be replacing Evil Uno against Anthony Bowens on this evening’s edition of Collision.
Tonight, 9/16
State College, PA
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@SilverNumber1 vs @Bowens_Official
When Bowens said he'd fight any Dark Order member, they'd implied he'd face Dark Order "I", but they've added a "V" at the end, number IV
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship
-FTR vs. The Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Championship
-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
-Anthony Bowens vs. John Silver
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Scorpion Sky
-The Hardy Boys vs. The Righteous
-We’ll hear from Aussie Open