Ronda Rousey made her All Elite Wrestling/ROH debut after the AEW Rampage event in Inglewood, California, on Friday night by working a tag team match with Marina Shafir against Billie Starkz and Athena.

The match will air on a future episode of ROH TV, believed to air this Thursday. This was a rematch from their bout on Thursday at Wrestling Revolver that went to a no-contest.

According to Fightful, Rousey made a verbal agreement with the company for the match, and they are eager to have her back. The decision to air the match on ROH TV was made in order to increase HonorClub subscriptions.

AEW President Tony Khan shed light on the situation during the post-Full Gear media scrum.

“She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the match, and I had spoken to them and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest and then have the story come to Ring of Honor where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that. I thought it would be great to see that tag team against two of the Horsewomen, Marina and Ronda Rousey. Ronda was happy to come here, she was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match. We would love to have her back some time, it was really fun, her being out here. She’s a local and lives nearby and that helped make it possible. Anytime it’s convenient, we would love to have her back

