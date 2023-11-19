Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Canton, OH at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat