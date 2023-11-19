Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Canton, OH at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match
Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark
Omos defeated Akira Tozawa
Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest
Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez
WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat