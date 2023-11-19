Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Venice, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Josh Briggs defeated Oba Femi

Blair Davenport defeated Kennedy Cummins

Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino defeated Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

Lash Legend defeated Adrianna Rizzo

Thea Hail & Jade Gentile defeated Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

Tyler Bate defeated Lexis King

Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jensen

Scrypts (w/ Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) defeated Tavion Heights

Kelani Jordon defeated Arianna Grace

5-on-5 Survivor Style Elimination Match – Eddy Thorpe, Von Wagner, Tony D’Angelo / Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Carmelo Hayes defeated NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Bron Breakker : Carmelo Hayes & Tony D’Angelo are the final survivors