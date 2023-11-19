Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Venice, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Josh Briggs defeated Oba Femi
Blair Davenport defeated Kennedy Cummins
Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino defeated Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont
Lash Legend defeated Adrianna Rizzo
Thea Hail & Jade Gentile defeated Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame
Tyler Bate defeated Lexis King
Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jensen
Scrypts (w/ Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) defeated Tavion Heights
Kelani Jordon defeated Arianna Grace
5-on-5 Survivor Style Elimination Match – Eddy Thorpe, Von Wagner, Tony D’Angelo / Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Carmelo Hayes defeated NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Bron Breakker : Carmelo Hayes & Tony D’Angelo are the final survivors