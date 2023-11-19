Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Tupelo, MS at the Cadence Bank Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
The LWO (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
Ridge Holland defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
Shotzi defeated Bayley
Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match
Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat
LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller