Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Tupelo, MS at the Cadence Bank Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The LWO (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Ridge Holland defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Shotzi defeated Bayley

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller