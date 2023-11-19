The AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

It was headlined by MJF defending his AEW World Title against Jay White. Also on the card included a Texas Death Match pitting Swerve Strickland against Hangman Page, Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm, and more.

AEW President Tony Khan shed light on the show’s success during the post-Full Gear media scrum as he noted it drew over 13,000 fans and the pay-per-view numbers were “well over” 100,000 buys.

Khan said it was the most attended Full Gear in the company’s pay-per-view history. The PPV numbers are also looking to be above AEW WrestleDream.