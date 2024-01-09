Two big eight-person tag-team matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming this week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. to honor the late, great Brodie Lee.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this Wednesday night, January 10, 2024 at 8/7c on TBS, the AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to comment on the company honoring Brodie Lee this week.

“Being back at Daily’s Place, AEW Dynamite will recognize Brodie Lee because he was the dominant figure of AEW’s

Dailys Place era,” he wrote via X. “Anna Jay and Preston Vance were Brodie’s handpicked protégés, and they’ll team with fan favorites representing many eras of AEW this Wednesday.”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here this Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Homecoming results coverage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.