Tony Khan hypes up tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in New York.

The company president, who will be making a major announcement on Dynamite, promises the fanbase that tomorrow’s program will be one of the most important shows AEW has done, later adding that his announcement will be one of the most important in company history.

Tomorrow live on TBS, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite returns to New York @UBSArena! I believe tomorrow will be one of our most important Wednesday Night Dynamite shows we’ve done, with great wrestling and story + one of our most important announcements ever in AEW tomorrow on TBS!

Below is the updated card for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY:

* Tony Khan will make an important announcement

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defend against Best Friends and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page

* Komander vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed will decide if they want to join The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Champion MJF will celebrate MJF Day

* We will hear from The Blackpool Combat Club

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles