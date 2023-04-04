New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer was previously announced, but you can see the updated line-up below. It also looks like NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend against Axiom based on the airport video they released, seen below.

Below is the updated announced NXT line-up for tonight, along with the aforementioned video:

* In-ring celebration for new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

* New NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell will speak

* Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo vs. Pretty Deadly

* Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer

