A lot of executive changes have taken place in the pro wrestling industry as of late.

Vince McMahon resigned as TKO Executive Chairman, Rossy Ogawa was fired by Bushiroad from STARDOM and Scott D’Amore was released as TNA Wrestling President.

During a recent interview with Sports Grid, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan was asked about these changes, where he noted “a lot of crazy things happening.”

“It’s a really exciting time for AEW right now,” he said. “The company is doing some of our best wrestling ever. Right now is the best AEW has been. It’s an exciting time for the wrestling business.”

Khan continued, “There are a lot of crazy things happening. It’s a really important time in wrestling for a variety of reasons. Somethings outside of wrestling that are bigger than wrestling. For us, we’re doing the best wrestling we’ve done in AEW right now.”

