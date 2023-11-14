Top Dolla peels back the curtain.

The former WWE star revealed in a series of tweets that he was set to work a program with Michael Cole prior to his release this past September. This would have played off the numerous shots Cole took at Top Dolla on commentary.

Wait until you idiots realize me and Michael was working together and y’all was too dense to catch on. Michael Cole is a real one.

In another tweet, Dolla said that Cole would have won their first encounter after he got distracted from someone on the outside.

Me and Cole wanted a match at a PLE. We even had it planned out. I throw him around for 5 minutes, I get cocky and get distracted by (insert any wrestler here) & he beats me with a small package.

When someone pointed out that Pat McAfee would have been the perfect candidate to get involved, Dolla confirmed that the idea was previously discussed.

Yeah this was a plan we had as well.

As mentioned above, Top Dolla was one of many stars released in September. You can check out his tweets below.

