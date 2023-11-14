Kazuchika Okada hypes up NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

The Rainmaker will be colliding with Bryan Danielson in hopes of getting revenge on the American Dragon after he submitted him back at Forbidden Door 2. As of now, Wrestle Kingdom 18 will headlined by the IWGP World Championship match between SANADA and Tetsuya Naito, but Okada is willing to take the spot if fans decide to vote him and Danielson into the main event spot. He spoke on this possibility during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports.

I can understand if I were to say, ‘It’s okay to do it,’ but I think the customers are starting to say that. I can understand if I say, ‘Why don’t we do it,’ but I think the audience is starting to say that. It was 10 years ago, right? I want New Japan to have IWGP fights as the main event, so I hope they will never waver. But, well…if I’m going to do it, I’ll do it. I think it’s okay to do as much as you want to do.

NJPW did hold a vote like this for Wrestle Kingdom back in 2014, when the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi IWGP Intercontinental Championship match ended up headlining over the world title match. Okada’s full interview can be found here.