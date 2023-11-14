Dakota Kai opens up about the return of Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess appeared at WWE Crown Jewel and helped IYO Sky retain the women’s championship against Bianca Belair. She would then align herself with Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL in a storlyine that is still playing out on television. During a recent edition of her Twitch stream Kai reveals when she found out about Sane’s return.

Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There’s a lot of stuff that we don’t find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She’s also deadly. You do not want to cross her.

Damage CTRL added yet another member one week later as former multi-time women’s champion Asuka joined the group after betraying Belair and Charlotte Flair.

