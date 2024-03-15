The top two matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view have been confirmed.

It was announced on last night’s ROH TV that Eddie Kingston would be defending the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe at the event, which takes place on April 5th from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

FRIDAY April 5th

Philadelphia, PA | @LiacourasCenter#ROHSupercardOfHonorhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn#ROH World Title

Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) vs. Eddie Kingston (c) Mark Briscoe finally gets his shot at the #ROH World Title as he takes on the champion Eddie Kingston! pic.twitter.com/l6deymV95q — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 15, 2024

That’s not all. Athena will be trying to continue her impressive ROH Women’s Championship reign when she defends the gold against former three-time AEW women’s champion, Hikaru Shida.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship

-Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship