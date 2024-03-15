The new guard in TNA continue to distance themselves from former company president, Scott D’Amore.

D’Amore was shockingly terminated from his position in TNA at the beginning of the year, a move that shocked fans of the company, as well as multiple members of the roster, who continue to show D’Amore their support to this day. The TNA roster even wrote a letter to Anthem in order to smooth things over, but a recent move may begin to turn heads once again.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were pro Scott D’Amore signs at the TNA Sacrifice event last weekend. Those signs didn’t stick around long as TNA had them confiscated. It has been reported that the morale for TNA was at an all time high when the year began at Hard To Kill, which saw the debut of Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), who will be challenging for the world title at the upcoming Rebellion premium live event.

