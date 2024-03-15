An upadte on The Rock and his wrestling schedule with WWE in 2024.

It is now known that the Great One will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night one. If The Rock and Reigns win, then Cody vs. Reigns on night two will be a BLOODLINE RULES match, but if Cody and Seth win, The Bloodline must remain absent from ringside.

Multiple reports have since surfaced revealing that this will not be The Rock’s only match in 2024, with WWE’s upcoming events in Saudi Arabia being an early rumored location for his inevitable showdown against Reigns. However, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently no date for Rocky’s next WWE matchup. It is noted that it will greatly depend on his movie shooting schedule, but that he does have the authority to “move dates” around for a WWE premium live event.

As noted yesterday, The Rock will begin filming “The Smashing Machine,” a film about MMA legend Mark Kerr, in early May. You can read about that here.