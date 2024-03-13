An update on The Rock’s schedule.

The Great One will be competing at WWE WrestleMania 40 and is rumored to be wrestling again later in the year. However, PW Insider has some news on The Rock’s next film project, including dates that the former world champion will be unable to step into the squared circle.

As noted a few months ago, The Rock will be starring in the A24 film The Smashing Machine, a story about MMA legend Mark Kerr, who will be portrayed by The Rock. According to Insider, casting is underway, with the project slated to start filming between May 1st and August 1st. That means that Rocky will most likely not be able to do anything physical in WWE during that time.

WWE SummerSlam is currently slated for August 3rd in Cleveland, Ohio. Whether Rocky will be able to work that event remains to be seen. His aforementioned rumored matchup is against Roman Reigns.