Eddie Kingston spills the beans…well sort of.

The Mad King spoke with Wrestling News to promote today’s Big Business television special in Boston, where he will be competing alongside PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo against The Elite (Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) in trios action. During the interview Kingston was asked about the possibility of any surprises considering that many are expecting the show to feature the debut of Mercedes Moné.

While Kingston doesn’t outright say that the CEO is coming in, he does guarantee there will be at least one surprise.

They can expect at least one surprise.

Kingston is the current reigning AEW Continental Triple-Crown Champion. He won the titles at Worlds End, and will most likely be defending them against Okada at AEW Dynasty next month.