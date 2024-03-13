WWE held this past Monday’s edition of Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program. Check it out below.

-Jason Jordan produced the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match.

-Kenny Dkystrak produced the Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell tag match.

-Petey Williams produced the Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Star tag team title match.

-Jamie Noble produced the Damian Priest vs. R-Truth match.

-Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode & Shawn Daviari produced the GUNTHER promo and Gauntlet match that was won by Sami Zayn.

-Adam Pearce produced the Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy match that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Molly Holly produced the Natalya vs. Chelsea Green match that will air on MAIN EVENT.