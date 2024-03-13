Tonight AEW invades the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for its first-ever Big Business television special, an even that will more than likely see the AEW debut of Mercedes Moné.

PW Insider reports that WWE superstars Bayley and Naomi are in Bean Town to support the CEO for her debut. It is noted that the duo will most definitely not be appearing on-screen, and are only there because of Mercedes. Both women were in San Jose last year when she made her NJPW in-ring debut and won the IWGP Women’s Championship.

