More additions to WWE 2K24.
WWE Raw commentator Pat McAfee announced on the latest edition of his Pat McAfee Show that he and his co-hosts ( Boston Connor, Ty Schmit, Darius Butler,AJ Hawk) will be playable in WWE 2K24 as a part of a new DLC. The former NFL star confirmed that no one his co-hosts took the spots of any of the active WWE roster members.
WWE 2K24 is out now and is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.