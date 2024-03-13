Anthony Henry provides an update.

The AEW star announced on Monday that he had broken his jaw and would no longer be able to participate in the upcoming tag team tournament, which would crown new AEW tag team champions. However, Henry did get some good news, and shared said news on social media.

Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets. Recovery time: 8 weeks. See everyone then!

Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets. Recovery time: 8 weeks. See everyone then! — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 13, 2024

Henry wrestles alongside JD Drake in AEW. The duo are known as the Workhorsemen and have been getting more and more television time since they started working together. Henry did spoil that he and Drake would have competed in the tag team tournament, but now that spot will obviously go to someone else.