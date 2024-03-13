The viewership numbers are in for the March 12th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 588,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 5th edition, which drew 654,000 viewers. However, the key demo number was the same from last Tuesday.

NXT featured Shawn Spears wrestling Ridge Holland in the main event, Spears’ second match since making a surprise return to the yellow-and-black brand a few weeks ago. The show also saw Oba Femi successfully defend his North American Championship, as well as Tony D’Angelo kidnapping Ilja Dragunov after the NXT Champion confronted “The Don” at his family restaurant. The two will collide for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

