Bad news for AEW star Anthony Henry.

The Workhorsemen announced last night on social media that he suffered a broken jaw, and will no longer be able to compete in the upcoming AEW tag team tournament, which was going to crown the promotion’s newest tag team champions following Sting and Darby Allin vacating the titles after Sting’s retirement.

Henry reveals that the injury occurred during a matchup with fellow AEW star Bryan Keith on Sunday with Deadlock Pro. He writes:

Absolutely gutted. In last night’s match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon.

In a separate tweet, Henry adds:

I honestly don’t know how I will take this. I’ve never had an injury like this. I don’t know what to do without wrestling, and my biggest fear is that it derails any upcoming plans for Drake and I. I may be absent from here for a while. I appreciate all the fans who support us!

AEW has yet to officially announce the teams competing in the tag team tournament, but now we know the Workhorsemen will unfortunately not be participating. Stay tuned.

Update: Absolutely gutted. In last night's match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/E3YnKJ5iyC — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 12, 2024