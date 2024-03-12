The location of this year’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event has been revealed.

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul broke the news this morning on his Impaulsive podcast. Paul announced that the biggest event of the summer will take place on Saturday, August 3rd, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first time WWE has brought SummerSlam to Cleveland since 1996.

Logan Paul announces WWE SummerSlam will take place in Cleveland Ohio on August 3, 2024 pic.twitter.com/xcVd4eE49e — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 12, 2024

This confirms a report that was made by Fightful earlier this year, who stated that SummerSlam was indeed headed to Cleveland. Last year’s SummerSlam took place in Detroit and was headlined by Roman Reigns successfully defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso.

WWE has since issued the following press release: