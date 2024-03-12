Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here are the big news items coming out of the show as WWE continues its road to WrestleMania 40.

-As previously announced, Judgment Day will defend the WWE tag team titles in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

-Cody Rhodes spoke with Michael Cole about finishing the story against Roman Reigns. Cole asked Cody if he thinks he can trust Seth Rollins, something Cody believes he can do because “everyone changes.”

-The Kabuki Warriors defeated Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE women’s tag team titles.

-Becky Lynch calls out Nia Jax after she attacked her and Liv Morgan backstage. The Man wants to face Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on next week’s Raw.

-Jey Uso cut a promo challenging Jimmy Uso to a match at WrestleMania 40. Jimmy Uso will most likely respond on SmackDown as the match was not yet officially confirmed.

Jey Uso wants BROTHER vs. BROTHER at #WrestleMania! Will we see Jey vs. Jimmy on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

MATCHES ANNOUNCES FOR NEXT WEEK:

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax Last Woman Standing

-Qualifying tag team matchups for the Six-Pack Ladder Match

-The gauntlet match headlined. Ricochet defeated JD McDonaugh, Bronson Reed defeated Ricochet, Sami Zayn defeated Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable. SAMI ZAYN WILL CHALLENGE GUNTHER FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP AT WRESTLEMANIA 40.