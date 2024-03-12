A new title match has been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 40.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed on this evening’s Raw that the Judgment Day will be defending their tag team titles in a six-pack ladder match at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. It was added that qualifying matchups will take place over the course of the next few weeks to determine the other five teams in the matchup.

BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP & #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis, there will be a historic 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/CZWckAQqT1 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

It was not revealed on what night the match would take place.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40:

NIGHT ONE:

Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns (If Cody and Seth win then all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night 2.

If Reigns and Rock win, then the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

Judgment Day vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in a Six Pack Ladder Match for the WWE undisputed tag team titles

NIGHT TWO:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship