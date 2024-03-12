A popular pro-wrestling couple has split apart.

TMZ reports that AEW stars Miro and CJ Perry, who were formerly known as Rusev and Lana in WWE, are separating after seven years of marriage. Perry confirmed the report herself by issuing the following statement to TMZ:

Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.

Perry and Miro were marred back in 2016. Miro has been absent from AEW programming since the Worlds End pay-per-view back in December.