Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing the order of match segments, as well as a few spoilers as to what else will be happening on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE SCROLLING.

– Drew McIntyre opens the show with a promo.

– Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

– Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

– Cody Rhodes interview with Michael Cole

– WWE Women’s Tag Titles: Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– SPOILER MATCH

– Gunther promo

– IC Title Contender Gauntlet: Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed will main event.

Backstage News:

– Alpha Academy vs. Indus Sher is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings.

– Natalya vs. Chelsea Green is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings.

– Rod Zapata is scheduled to referee the main event

– Michael Cole’s Cody Rhodes interview is listed as in-ring

– AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, is backstage.

SPOILERS

– The gauntlet match is scheduled for three segments

– As of now, the listed order of elimination in the gauntlet match is: Reed and Ricochet start, Reed goes over, Sami Zayn beats Reed, McDonagh and Nakamura. Gable is the last entrant

– SPOILER MATCH: R-Truth vs. Damian Priest

– Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan is scheduled for three segments.

– Women’s Tag Title match is set for two segments.