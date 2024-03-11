Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing the order of match segments, as well as a few spoilers as to what else will be happening on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE SCROLLING.
– Drew McIntyre opens the show with a promo.
– Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
– Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
– Cody Rhodes interview with Michael Cole
– WWE Women’s Tag Titles: Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
– SPOILER MATCH
– Gunther promo
– IC Title Contender Gauntlet: Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed will main event.
Backstage News:
– Alpha Academy vs. Indus Sher is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings.
– Natalya vs. Chelsea Green is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings.
– Rod Zapata is scheduled to referee the main event
– Michael Cole’s Cody Rhodes interview is listed as in-ring
– AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, is backstage.
SPOILERS
– The gauntlet match is scheduled for three segments
– As of now, the listed order of elimination in the gauntlet match is: Reed and Ricochet start, Reed goes over, Sami Zayn beats Reed, McDonagh and Nakamura. Gable is the last entrant
– SPOILER MATCH: R-Truth vs. Damian Priest
– Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan is scheduled for three segments.
– Women’s Tag Title match is set for two segments.