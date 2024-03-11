WWE Raw Results 3/11/24

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins Segment

Drew McIntyre: Selfish, delusional, arrogant, hypocritical junkie, you couldn’t help yourself, Seth, couldn’t you? You had to accept the tag team match, two main events back-to-back, you just had to get that fix, junkie. You know, at least when I dropped Cody, he saw sense, he chose to finish his story. I drop you last week, Seth, and what do you do? You find that energy and fire that you’ve been missing, and you decided to channel it into your own selfish agenda, because of course you do. Say what if you were glad that I took out CM Punk? I always tell the truth, and I always have the answers. You want to know what the bigger picture is? No, absolutely not. In fact, Punk, I expect a handwritten thank you card because I’m the one keeping you relevant right now. Now, the bigger picture is not Cody Rhodes, is not Roman Reigns, is not Seth Rollins, is not Drew McIntyre.

The bigger picture is The Rock. Hear me out, think about the history of our industry. Actually, you don’t even know the history of your own country, so let me fill you in on the history of professional wrestling. We started in the carnivals, then we went to the smokey armories, then arenas sold-out like this, sold-out stadiums, billion-dollar deals. What do you think the next evolution is? It’s working together with one of the most powerful people on planet earth. Obviously, he’s upset with Cody. What did Cody do? Promised him a match, took it away, he’s a liar. He insulted his family. I get it. That’s none of my business, and Seth, it’s none of your business, too. You think everything revolves around you. And the minute you realize that professional wrestling is bigger than Seth Rollins, then you might become the legend you are in your own mind. And everyone’s prayer would be answered from the locker room to the crowd, to the top of the board, we have a future World Champion in Drew McIntyre that we can actually invest in and be proud of.

Seth Rollins: Drew, Drew, Drew. Will you do us all a favor and shut your mouth, big man. Oh, don’t you worry, Houston, we’re going to get to the singing. But Drew McIntyre has been begging for my attention, so let’s give him a little rub, shall we? Drew, I got good news for you. Now the Night One main event at WrestleMania is in the bag, I’ve been thinking a lot about that Claymore you gave me last week. It got me thinking, you’ve almost got my full attention, maybe we can get all the way there with one more Claymore, right here, right now. Come on, big man. Come on, what’s under that kilt, cowboy? You got one more? Come on, I’ll make it easy for you. Now you can hit a man without glasses. Right here. Oh, wait, I forgot, you’re a coward, let me do this for you.

Drew McIntyre: Before this gets any weirder, I just want to talk to you. I just want you to listen, and for once, don’t just listen, actually hear me. I want to tell you that you were right. You were right. You were the one that told me before our last match, you know, the match where Damian Priest screwed it up for me. You told me, face-to-face, Drew, you got to get over The Bloodline, they’re over you. Get over it. And I do the laugh, not to be funny, that’s how you sound. I love when you get serious. But you were right, I had to get over The Bloodline. And it kills me when Solo gets in my business, when Jimmy gets in my business. I want to drop them on sight, but I took your advice, I focused on the task at hand, the wins, the momentum, and I do it for that title, I do it for Monday Night Raw, because as a champion, that’s all you should care about. And I returned the favor, I gave you the exact same advice, your advice. I didn’t mock you, I pleaded with you to take your own advice, and you didn’t take it, because all Seth Rollins cares about is Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins: Drew, you’re starting to remind me of somebody. I can’t quite remember his name. I know that you don’t like him very much, and he’s got a lot of tattoos, and he’s from Chicago. Yeah, that’s right, Drew, you’re starting to remind me of CM Punk, because I always thought CM Punk was the biggest hypocrite in the world until I met you. For years and years, you have gone on crowing about The Bloodline costing you the title, the big match. Up until a few weeks ago, you were saying it, over and over, again. And now all of a sudden, it seems to me like you’re looking to be an honorary member of The Bloodline. See if you could help me out with this, Houston. A couple weeks back, Drew McIntyre beats Cody Rhodes, can he do that without the help of The Bloodline? Oh, how about last week, you beat Jey Uso, could you have done that without the help of The Bloodline?

And Drew, I don’t buy this bull crap about you not wanting The Bloodline to interfere in our match at WrestleMania. I think you would like nothing more than for The Bloodline to help you take this title off my waist. You would love nothing more than to stand next to The Rock and be The People’s Champion’s Chose One. But I got news for you, jack, it’s not going to happen. Let me lay it out for you, Night One at WrestleMania, myself and Cody Rhodes, we takedown The Bloodline. Then when it’s Night Two, and it’s just you and me, one-on-one for the World Heavyweight Championship, the same thing is going to happen that always happens when it’s you and me, one-on-one, title on the line. I’m going to stomp your head into this mat, I’m going to pin your shoulders to the ground, and the last thing you’re going to hear, the biggest moment of your career, you’re going to hear the people singing my song.

Drew McIntyre: I know what you’re trying to do. You want me to put you out of your misery. You want me to swing on you. You want me to drop you. I’m not going to do it. I have to face you at WrestleMania, I have to pin you at WrestleMania. And there’s nothing you can say that will provoke me.

Seth Rollins: Hey, Drew, one more thing. You want to know why I haven’t paid much attention to you on the road to WrestleMania? Well, it’s because all of the things, all of the threats, the list of threats that I have to worry about going into WrestleMania. You got The Rock, you got Roman Reigns, you got my broken back, you got my blown-out knee, and then at the very bottom of my list. The thing I’m worry about the least is Drew McIntyre.

– Chad Gable Vignette.

First Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morgan backs Becky into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Becky with a waist lock takedown. Morgan applies a side headlock. Becky whips Morgan across the ring. Morgan drops Becky with a shoulder tackle. Becky drops down on the canvas. Becky with a running clothesline. Morgan pie faces Becky. Becky slaps Morgan in the face. Becky kicks Morgan in the gut. Becky slams Morgan’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Becky applies an arm-bar. Morgan with a deep arm-drag. Becky blasts Morgan off the ring apron. Morgan avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Morgan lands The Suicide Dive. Morgan kicks Becky in the face. Becky blocks The O’Connor Roll. Morgan ducks a clothesline from Becky. Morgan with two shoulder tackles. Morgan kicks Becky in the chest. Morgan with a Pump Kick. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Morgan pops back on her feet. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Becky side steps Morgan into the turnbuckles. Becky with a Springboard Side Kick. Becky with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Becky follows that with a Baseball Slide Dropkick.

Becky with a flying forearm off the apron. Becky rolls Morgan back into the ring. Becky goes for The Missile Dropkick, but Morgan counters with The CodeBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Becky uppercuts Morgan. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Morgan responds with The SpringBoard CodeBreaker for a two count. Becky kicks Morgan in the gut. Becky drags Morgan out of the ring. Morgan blocks The Vertical Suplex. Morgan HeadButts Becky. Becky rocks Morgan with a forearm smash. Becky goes for a German Suplex, but Morgan blocks it. Morgan kicks Becky towards the steel ring post. Morgan hits The Sunset Flip PowerBomb off the apron. Morgan rolls Becky back into the ring. Morgan hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Morgan applies a front face lock. Morgan with The Victory Roll for a two count. Morgan goes for The Oblivion, but Becky counters with The Manhandle Slam. Morgan wisely exits the ring. Becky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morgan rolls Becky over for a two count. Morgan applies The Omoplata. Becky kicks Morgan in the gut. Becky turns a Butterfly Suplex into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Morgan transitions into a Double Arm-Bar. Rollup Exchange. Morgan drops Becky with The Floatover DDT. Morgan delivers The Oblivion. Becky regroups on the outside. Morgan repeatedly slams Becky’s head on the apron. Side Step Display. Morgan with a knee lift. Morgan goes for The Flying CodeBreaker, but Becky counters with The Manhandle Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhea Ripley comes down to the ring and grabs a microphone.

Winner: Becky Lynch via Pinfall

Rhea Ripley & Becky Lynch Segment

Rhea Ripley: Congratulations, Becky. Congratulations, you beat Liv Morgan. Now, was it all worth it? Because every single week, you seem to get into these fights, and leaving everything you have in this ring. And every single week that goes by, we get closer and closer to WrestleMania. But that’s what The Man is all about, right? You fight anyone, anywhere. You say you do it for these people. You say you do it for your family. See, I know the real reason why you do it, Becky. You say you have to prove to yourself that you’re still the best here. But the thing is, you know deep down that I am better than you. So that’s why you keep accepting all these matches leading into WrestleMania, because you want an excuse as to why you couldn’t beat me. And I promise you, Becky, that if you don’t step into WrestleMania at one hundred percent, that you will be walking out no longer The Man, you will be nothing but a disappointment.

Becky Lynch: You know, before the Royal Rumble, I looked you in the eye, and I said, I think you might be better than me, and I need to prove that you’re not. And that little bit of doubt that I had, well, I planted a seed. I planted a seed of doubt, and that seed grew into a tree, with branches, leaves, roots and vines that are wrapping all around the whole world. But the thing that you need to understand about me, is that when people believe in me, I’m good. But when people doubt me, I’m great. So, Rhea, if has to be me against the whole world, the whole world doesn’t stand a chance.

Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis Announcement

Adam Pearce: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. As we work together to make WrestleMania the single biggest event in WWE history, I’m joined tonight by my esteem colleague, SmackDown’s General Manager Nick Aldis, as we make a huge announcement.

Nick Aldis: Thanks, AP. It is my distinct honor and privilege, not only as GM, but as a fan of tag team wrestling, and someone who admires the unbelievable deep tag team division here in WWE, to announce that, at WrestleMania XL, The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against five of the very best teams in the WWE today, in a very special match, a match that matches the magnitude of the biggest WrestleMania of all-time, a Six Pack Ladder Match.

Adam Pearce: That’s correct. Over the next few weeks, on both Raw and SmackDown, teams will compete to try to win their way into this gigantic match, and the opportunity to walk away with The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

Nick Aldis: Gentlemen, good luck.

– We see The Judgment Day visibly upset about this decision inside their clubhouse.

Second Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri

Indi Hartwell and Ivy Nile will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Hartwell applies an arm-bar. Hartwell reverses out of the irish whip from Nile. Nile holds onto the ropes. Nile with a Roundhouse Kick. LeRae kicks Nile behind the referee’s back. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Nile uppercuts LeRae. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Dupri and Hartwell are tagged in.

Dupri ducks a clothesline from Hartwell. Dupri with a Roundhouse Kick. Dupri with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dupri dropkicks Hartwell. Dupri tells Hartwell to get up. Dupri levels Hartwell with The Body Avalanche. Dupri plays to the crowd. Dupri goes for The Reverse Caterpillar, but LeRae gets in the way. LeRae says that Dupri doesn’t belong here. LeRae continues to poke fun at the online hate Dupri has been receiving lately. LeRae knocks Nile off the ring apron. Hartwell connects with The Big Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vial Pinfall

– The Judgment Day confronts Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in the office. They are livid about this ladder match announcement. Finn Balor is scared of ladders. Who came up with this idea? They want to have a match with The Awesome Truth. Pearce says that they’re not here because they’re doing media. R-Truth appears. Truth forgets that today is Monday. Priest tells Pearce to make the match.

Michael Cole’s Interview With Cody Rhodes

Michael Cole: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. What do you want to talk about? I had to. Cody, listen, let’s just cut to the chase. Rock trumpeted the fact that he is on the board of the directors. He made it clear as your boss. He said if you don’t get done on Sunday, you will never wrestle for a championship again. So why did you slap him?

Cody Rhodes: I know Rock is saying that he’s, my boss. I’m not so sure that’s the case. But if he is, it feels good to slap your boss. And before the red-carpet premiers, and sipping the fine tequila, and promoting energy drinks, and the mana, Rock was a wrestler, a damn great one at that, he was one of my favorites, he knows exactly what that slap was. It was a receipt.

Michael Cole: Cody, I want to know why you agreed to a tag team match on Saturday. Now, Seth Rollins is actually the one who agreed to the match, you obviously did later on, you have so much at stake on Sunday, finishing your story against Roman Reigns, why would you put all of that at jeopardy? So much can go wrong in that 24-hour period, including the fact that, if you and Seth lose, the match against Roman Reigns is going to be competed under Bloodline rules, where there are no rules. I think more importantly, why would Seth Rollins? Now, hear me out, you and Seth have a long history. Seth Rollins has made it very clear that he wants to be the top dog, the top champion in WWE. And Seth Rollins is the last person to have defeated Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match, now albeit via disqualification, but Seth did beat him, and he never got his rematch. Perhaps Seth Rollins is the one who finally wants to beat Roman Reigns and end that streak. With all that said, how the hell can you trust Seth Rollins?

Cody Rhodes: People change, Michael. It wasn’t that long ago that you were sitting over there, in a plexiglass enclosure, wearing a Syracuse wrestling singlet, heckling each and every one of the boys. Hell, I went off in a distance. I smashed the throne, and the person who sits on that throne has now become my closet working ally. I even teamed with Jey Uso. Seth Rollins and I haven’t always gotten along, that’s true, but he has always had my respect. And if I have to go to war with anybody, I am happily doing it with Seth Rollins. Besides that, this is my one shot, the one opportunity at getting a fair fight on Night Two against Roman Reigns. I knew I was going to be talking to you. I was excited about it, we’re old friends, but I want to answer a question that you asked me the last time we were standing in this ring. If we could, everybody, roll the clip. It’s a good question, Michael, even now. Here’s another one, do I look nervous?

Hell, even frightened? I’ll be honest, I’m nervous, I’m scared, and I know all the old head podcasters who want this Jerry Springer TV can’t believe it, he’s out there in a suit, he’s using big words, he’s telling us that he is afraid. I have every reason to be afraid. I can’t say, hey, I’ll get them next year because I’ve already said that. But the story is no longer about Roman Reigns championship and myself. The story is about all of you who have followed me to the absolute ends. The story is about a young girl named Hannah, blind, came to the show, holding a sign, cheering for me just to feel it. My friend Harley, who’s sitting in the front row, who just went through spinal fusion surgery, who wanted nothing more than to get the weight belt. It’s fans like that. Fans from my own family, fans like my sister, the one that Rock didn’t mention last week. The original shotgun rider for my dad, who went from watching him wrestle in front of thousands of people to driving to a signing that only had 40 people.

Or my mother, she’s the only one I got left. And I can’t hand it to Dusty Rhodes, but I certainly can hand it to Michelle Rubio. Or how about my number one fan? Someone you know very well, because you hired her. My wife, Brandi Rhodes, the most beautiful woman on the earth. She took a shot on me when I was wearing a goofy mask and taking RKO’s every night. If anyone deserves it. The story, it’s beyond me. But Michael, it’s up to me. Roman Reigns, last year at WrestleMania, you said we were in the third inning. I’m letting you know, here and now, and I think you already do, we are no longer in the third inning, we are in the last inning. And Michael, I’m so glad we got this moment, because at WrestleMania XL, on Night Two, you get to say for the first time in the history of this company, for the first time in the history of my family, that a Rhodes is a Undisputed Champion. Michael, you get to say, at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes finished the story.

– Nia Jax ambushes Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in the backstage area. Jax puts Becky through the merchandise table with The Manhandle Slam.

Third Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) w/Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Zoey Stark will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stark applies a side headlock. Asuka whips Stark across the ring. Stark rolls under a clothesline from Asuka. Stark taunts Asuka. Stark drops down on the canvas. Stark leapfrogs over Asuka. Asuka with a low dropkick. Stark dives over Asuka. Stark dropkicks Asuka for a two count. Stark applies a front face lock. Baszler tags herself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Baszler with clubbing mid-kicks. Asuka blocks a boot from Baszler. Asuka sends Baszler face first into the canvas. Asuka with repeated mid-kicks. Asuka goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Baszler counters with The Ankle Lock. Baszler transitions into a double wrist lock. Asuka tags in Sane. Asuka whips Baszler across the ring. Asuka drops down on the canvas. Sane clotheslines Baszler for a one count. Sane pie faces Baszler. Baszler applies a wrist lock. Baszler tags in Stark. Baszler with a Release German Suplex. Stark with a Sliding Dropkick. Stark knocks Asuka off the ring apron. Stark with The Springboard Crossbody Block to the outside.

Stark and Baszler have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Baszler with a Belly to Back Suplex. Stark and Sane are tagged in. Stark with two clotheslines. Stark drops Sane with a Running Hip Attack. Stark is fired up. Stark sends Sane to the corner. Stark with a flying elbow smash. Stark puts Sane on the top turnbuckle. Stark with forearm shivers. Stark and Sane are trading back and forth shots. Sane blocks The SuperPlex. Sane HeadButts Stark. Sane gets Stark tied up in the tree of woe. Sane with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sane walks the plank. Stark blocks The Sliding D. Baszler and Asuka are tagged in. Baszler ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Baszler delivers her combination offense. Asuka ducks a clothesline from Baszler. Asuka with a Spinning Back Fist. Asuka with a Spinning Back Kick. Aska kicks Baszler in the chest.

Baszler dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Baszler rocks Asuka with a forearm smash. Asuka decks Baszler with a back elbow smash. Asuka tags in Sane. CodeBreaker/BlockBuster Combination. Sane tags in Asuka. Sane knocks Stark off the apron. Sliding D/Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Stark dumps Sane out of the ring. Baszler with The Roundhouse Kick. Baszler tags in Stark. Asuka fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Asuka with a Release German Suplex. Asuka tags in Sane. Stark shoves Asuka into the turnbuckles. Stark ducks a clothesline from Sane. Stark SuperKicks Sane. Stark tags in Baszler. Stark hits The Z360. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Stark SuperKicks Asuka. Asuka avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Baszler blocks The Spinning Back Fist. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Dakota Kai trips Baszler from the outside. Sane with The Spinning Back Fist. Sane tags in Asuka. Asuka with The Roundhouse Kick. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane connects with The Insane Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors via Pinfall

– Rhea Ripley tells Andrade El Idolo that they can continue to discuss business when Dominik Mysterio returns next week. Finn Balor says that Andrade can bring a lot to the table.

Fourth Match: Damian Priest vs. R-Truth

Priest attacks Truth before the bell rings. Priest repeatedly stomps on Truth’s chest. Truth ducks a clothesline from Priest. Truth is throwing haymakers at Priest. Priest HeadButts Truth. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest talks smack to Truth. Priest whips Truth across the ring. Truth kicks Priest in the chest. Priest rocks Truth with a forearm smash. Priest throws Truth out of the ring. Priest poses for the crowd. DIY comes out to support Truth. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Truth lands back on his feet. Truth sends Priest face first into the steel ring post. Truth with a flying clothesline off the ring apron.

Priest regains control of the match during the commercial break. Priest and Truth are trading back and forth shots. Priest drops Truth with The Flatliner for a two count. Truth knocks Priest off the top turnbuckle. Truth ducks a clothesline from Priest. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. Truth follows that with The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth hits The Attitude Adjustment for a two count. Truth applies The STF. The Judgment Day attacks DIY from behind. Truth wipes out everybody with a Flying Clothesline. Priest drops Truth with a Lariat. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

– Becky Lynch challenges Nia Jax to a Last Woman Standing Match for next week’s show.

– Congratulations goes out to Muhammad Ali who’s joining the 2024 class of The WWE Hall Of Fame.

– In two weeks, CM Punk returns live in Chicago, Illinois.

Jey Uso Promo

I said, “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city. Jimmy Uso. Big Jim. Big brother Jim, let me holla at you for a minute. I said I came to Monday Night Raw for a fresh start, but The Bloodline won’t let me go. Jimmy won’t let me go. So, how about this, Brother versus Brother, Twin versus Twin, Blood versus Blood, Uso versus Uso, Me versus Me, Jimmy versus Jey at WrestleMania. Hey Jimmy, accept my challenge, because I’m going to knock the YEET out your ass.

GUNTHER Backstage Interview

Jackie Redmond: 640 days as champion, no doubt it has been a run of expect proportions. Now I’m joined by the Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER. And GUNTHER, you know, there are some who believe maybe you’ve become a little bit overconfident during this reign and are potentially underestimating the six competitors that are competing in tonight’s gauntlet match. What do you have to say to that? Well, there’s been speculation throughout the WWE Universe.

GUNTHER: Whoever might believe that it’s none of my concern. I focus on my legacy and facts. 640 days ago, I beat Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion. And I took over the responsibility for myself and for the legacy of this great brass. And since then, I’ve elevated this title to heights it’s never seen before. So tonight, the very best of Monday Night Raw will step into the ring and leave it all out there to compete against me, for this great prize, at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. And I’m kind of flattered by it, it’s affirmation for the work that I put in. But it takes a lot to be in my position. So, to whoever will win this gauntlet match tonight, good luck.

Fifth Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Battle GUNTHER For The WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania XL

RICOCHET VS. JD MCDONAGH

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ricochet with a single leg takedown. McDonagh kicks Ricochet towards the ropes. Ricochet lunges over McDonagh. Standing Switch Exchange. McDonagh decks Ricochet with a back elbow smash. Ricochet leapfrogs over McDonagh. Ricochet with The Monkey Flip. Ricochet dropkicks McDonagh. Ricochet pulls McDonagh back into the ring. McDonagh reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Ricochet holds onto the ropes. Ricochet sends McDonagh crashing to the outside. McDonagh avoids The Suicide Dive. Ricochet buries his shoulder into the midsection of McDonagh. Ricochet goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but McDonagh counters with a headbutt. McDonagh dumps Ricochet out of the ring. McDonagh tosses Ricochet around the ringside area. McDonagh rolls Ricochet back into the ring. Ricochet with a back elbow smash. McDonagh with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

McDonagh whips Ricochet chest first into the turnbuckles. McDonagh starts arguing with the referee. McDonagh with a falling sledge. McDonagh is choking Ricochet with his boot. McDonagh flexes his muscles. Ricochet headbutts the midsection of McDonagh. Ricochet with heavy bodyshots. McDonagh responds with The Uranage Slam. McDonagh with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. McDonagh with a Snap Vertical Suplex. McDonagh follows that with a Running Leg Drop. Forearm Exchange. McDonagh kicks Ricochet in the gut. McDonagh whips Ricochet across the ring. Ricochet with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ricochet with a Corner Spear. Ricochet follows that with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Ricochet goes for The Springboard MoonSault, but McDonagh gets his knees up in the air. McDonagh drills Ricochet with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Ricochet with a Roundhouse Kick. Ricochet with The Reverse Hurricanrana. McDonagh responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. McDonagh has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Second Palm Strike Exchange. McDonagh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. McDonagh goes for a BrainBuster, but Ricochet counters with The Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. McDonagh gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Ricochet with The Springboard MoonSault. Ricochet with The Northern Lights Suplex. Ricochet follows that with The Roll Through BrainBuster for a two count. McDonagh rakes the eyes of Ricochet. McDonagh drives Ricochet ribs first into the steel ring post. McDonagh repeatedly stomps on Ricochet’s ribs. McDonagh puts Ricochet on the top turnbuckle. McDonagh with a knife edge chop. McDonagh with a forearm smash. Ricochet is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. Ricochet sends McDonagh crashing into the ropes. Ricochet lands The Shooting Shooting Star Press. JD McDonagh has been eliminated.

RICOCHET VS. BRONSON REED

Ricochet starts things off with The Suicide Dive. Ricochet rolls Reed back into the ring. Ricochet with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Ricochet hits The Fosbury Flop. Ricochet ducks a clothesline from Reed. Ricochet with an Apron Enzuigiri. Reed catches Ricochet in mid-air. Reed drives Ricochet back first into the turnbuckles. Reed with a Running Powerslam for a two count. Reed goes for a PowerBomb, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ricochet with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reed throws Ricochet into the canvas. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed connects with The Tsunami. Ricochet has been eliminated.

BRONSON REED VS. SAMI ZAYN

Zayn ducks a clothesline from Reed. Zayn dumps Reed out of the ring. Chop Exchange. Reed HeadButts Zayn. Zayn drops Reed with a MoonSault off the ringside barricade. Reed whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn ducks under two clotheslines from Reed. Reed with a Leaping Body Block. Reed with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Reed goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Zayn decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Reed catches Zayn in mid-air. Reed with The Uranage Slam. Reed with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Reed slaps Zayn in the chest. Reed puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Reed HeadButts Zayn. Reed goes for The Avalanche Samoan Drop, but Zayn counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb to score the next pinfall. Bronson Reed has been eliminated.

SAMI ZAYN VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Reed attacks Zayn from behind. Reed drags Zayn to the corner. Reed delivers The Tsunami. The referees are trying to get Reed out of the ring. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Zayn rolls him over for a two count. Nakamura with a Low Enzuigiri. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Zayn’s chest. Nakamura with a Flying Boot that propels Zayn over the announce table. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations. Nakamura with clubbing mid-kicks. Zayn blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Nakamura with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakamura whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Nakamura with a Step Through Kick. Zayn denies The Kinshasa. Nakamura with an Axe Kick to the back of Zayn’s neck. Nakamura dives over Zayn. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick. Shinsuke Nakamura has been eliminated.

SAMI ZAYN VS. CHAD GABLE

Gable helps Zayn get back on his feet. Gable tells Zayn to bring it. Gable with Two German Suplex’s. Standing Switch Exchange. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Zayn grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Zayn buries his shoulder into the midsection of Gable. Gable sweeps Zayn off the apron. Gable reapplies The Ankle Lock on the floor. Zayn sends Gable back first into the steel ring steps. Chop Exchange. Gable with The Avalanche Exploder Suplex for a two count. Gable drags Zayn to the corner. Gable repeatedly kicks Zayn in the face. Zayn punches Gable in the back. Zayn has Gable perched on the top turnbuckle.

Zayn goes for The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Gable blocks it. Gable sends Zayn crashing into the canvas. Gable goes for The MoonSault, but Zayn gets his knees up in the air. Zayn with an inside cradle for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Rockers Punches. Second Forearm Exchange. Zayn kicks Gable in the face. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Gable lands back on his feet. Gable applies another Ankle Lock. Zayn refuses to quit. Zayn blocks The Chaos Theory. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Gable with a German Suplex. Gable goes for The MoonSault, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Gable with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gable with clubbing crossfaces. Gable follows that with The Chaos Theory for a two count. Gable goes back to The Ankle Lock. Zayn rolls Gable over to pickup the victory. After the match, Zayn hugs Gable. Zayn had a standoff with GUNTHER as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Pinfall

