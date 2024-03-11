A major update on the Janel Grant lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Grant alleged that McMahon and former talent-relations executive John Laurinaitis were responsible for sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking during her time in WWE as a staffer. The lawsuit has already forced McMahon out of TKO, with federal authorities now conducting an official investigation on the 78-year-old wrestling tycoon. However, a new report from Tim Marchman, John Pollock, and Brandon Thurston has identified some other key players who were involved in covering the story up.

According to the three journalists, WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum have been revealed as WWE Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2. While neither man was involved in the sexual misconduct or violence that occurred against Grant, Grant’s lawsuit claims that they and others facilitated and covered up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking law.

Stephanie McMahon has also been named as WWE Corporate Officer No. 3. Janel Grant’s lawyer, Ann Callis, verified the accuracy of these names.

The lawsuit alleges that McMahon took advantage of Grant’s vulnerability after the death of her parents, offering her a job in WWE’s legal department in 2019. Grant claims she endured mistreatment, including disturbing sexual encounters with McMahon and Laurinaitis, resulting in severe physical and mental distress.

The lawsuit also suggests McMahon introduced Blum and Khan to Grant as significant figures. McMahon initially promised Grant a meeting with Blum, who oversaw operations, despite her limited work experience. After a brief interview, Grant was quickly hired. McMahon later mentioned Blum’s concerns about rumors regarding their relationship, leading to Grant’s transfer to another department.

Here is what the lawsuit states about WWE Corporate Officers #1, #2, and #3:

On March 2, 2022, while Ms. Grant was away on a trip to Florida, McMahon called Ms. Grant to advised that it would probably be the last time she would hear from him and, if she needed anything, to contact WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 or WWE Corporate Officer No. 2. Over the course of an approximately half hour call, McMahon lamented both his inability to focus on the upcoming WrestleMania and how his personal life had blown up over the past few weeks. Towards the end of their conversation, McMahon and Ms. Grant agreed to resume contact after WrestleMania. He also instructed Ms. Grant to continue having sexual relations with other men, including WWE Superstar, in the meantime. For instance, in or around March 2021, Ms. Grant introduced herself to WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 when they passed one another in the hallway. WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 responded by telling Ms. Grant that WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 knew exactly who she was. WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 maintained an office suite on the executive 4th floor of WWE’s company headquarters at 1241 East Main Street. Meanwhile, Ms. Grant’s cubicle in the company’s legal department was in a different building (1266 East Main) and across the street from WWE Corporate Officer No. 1’s office. Ms. Grant had no physical presence at 1241 East Main Street until the beginning of February 2021, when she began to report to an attorney who kept an office in both buildings. Given that WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 a very high-ranking WWE officer and Ms. Grant was an entry-level coordinator in the legal department, it is unusual that WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 would know who Ms. Grant was at all at that point, except WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 knew of Ms. Grant at least in part by hearing about the ongoing exploitation of Ms. Grant by McMahon. Following Ms. Grant’s messages to McMahon on March 9, 2021, McMahon summoned Ms. Grant to his condo that evening for a conversation during which McMahon confirmed that WWE Corporate Officer No. 1, indeed, knew exactly who she was, as McMahon had met privately with WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 and WWE Corporate Officer No. 2 and advised these individuals of McMahon’s connection to Ms. Grant. McMahon continued this conversation by detailing to Ms. Grant that they had expressed concern but were ultimately supportive. McMahon also advised Ms. Grant that one or both of WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 and/or WWE Corporate Officer No. 2 inquired whether Ms. Grant could be trusted, and that McMahon offered assurances that Ms. Grant would not do something to hurt the WWE. Knowledge on the part of WWE is further illustrated by the multiple meetings Ms. Grant had about initial hiring and subsequent position changes, including a number of such meetings with WWE Corporate Officer No. 2 and a voice memo McMahon sent Ms. Grant the following morning, on March 10, mentioning the names of both WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 and WWE Corporate Officer No. 2 in connection with the new role. It’s unusual for the Executive Chairman and CEO to name-drop two of the company’s highest-ranking officers in connection with a coordinator’s first job promotion especially as there are Human Resources partners assigned to each department. Knowledge on the part of WWE is further illustrated by the fact that Ms. Grant’s presence became more visible over time, including during Executive Committee meetings, which were attended by individuals who had either direct knowledge of McMahon’s sexual exploitation of Ms. Grant or were otherwise suspicious. Given Ms. Grant’s length of employment and job title, it was an abnormal sign of different and special treatment for her to attend such meetings, especially when the executive head of the department, Laurinaitis, was in attendance as well. Notably, Ms. Grant inquired with both WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 and WWE Corporate Officer No. 2 about whether it was appropriate for her to attend these meetings. The “negotiations” of the NDA were brief – lasting only eight days. Ms. Grant reminded McMahon that the NDA ought to address people who knew about their relationship, including, but not limited to: WWE Corporate Officer No. 1, WWE Corporate Officer No. 2, John Laurinaitis, and McMahon’s personal assistants. Ms. Grant and her attorney sought to incorporate the list of individuals who had knowledge of the relationship into a Schedule A in the NDA. Ms. Grant’s requested revisions were flatly rejected by McMahon and WWE, who reverted to their original draft rather than incorporate any of her proposed changes – with the exception that, as of the date of execution, Ms. Grant would not speak of the relationship. Upon information and belief, other WWE employees benefited financially in helping to assist, support and facilitate the commercial sex acts of McMahon in that WWE’s culture revolved around trust relationships, increased status with McMahon and prioritizing the protection of the company. For instance, both WWE Corporate Officer No. 1 and WWE Corporate Officer No. 2 continued to assist in maintaining a position at WWE, as well as advancement opportunities, for Ms. Grant after being told of McMahon’s relations with her. Upon further information and belief, other employees were forced to resign or were let go if they knew of McMahon’s exploits and failed to assist, support and/or facilitate them, such as former WWE employee, WWE Corporate Officer No. 4.

The full report, which came under the publication Front Office Sports, can be read here.