WWE adds more to this evening’s Raw program in Houston, Texas.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced via social media that top superstar Cody Rhodes will sit-down with Michael Cole for an exclusive interview following the events of this past Friday’s SmackDown. Pearce also confirms a report that was made earlier in the day, stating that he and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will be making a major announcement.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

-Cody Rhodes interview with Michael Cole

-Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Gauntlet Match For WWE Intercontinental Title Shot: Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh

-Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will make an announcement