WWE adds more to this evening’s Raw program in Houston, Texas.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced via social media that top superstar Cody Rhodes will sit-down with Michael Cole for an exclusive interview following the events of this past Friday’s SmackDown. Pearce also confirms a report that was made earlier in the day, stating that he and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will be making a major announcement.
@ScrapDaddyAP has some BIG news for tonight's #WWERaw including an exclusive interview with @CodyRhodes and a MASSIVE announcement alongside #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/z8nmqbuFHv
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:
-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
-Cody Rhodes interview with Michael Cole
-Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship
-Gauntlet Match For WWE Intercontinental Title Shot: Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh
-Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will make an announcement