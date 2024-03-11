WWE will be invading the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas later this evening for its weekly edition of Raw, a show that already features a gauntlet matchup that will solidify a major WrestleMania 40 program. Well, that is not all the WWE Universe can expect on the road to Mania.

According to WrestleVotes, Raw general manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis are set to make a “dual” announcement on tonight’s show. While it is not confirmed as what that can be, WrestleVotes speculates that it will have something to do with this year’s Showcase of the Immortals event.

Below is the announced car for Raw:

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

-Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Gauntlet Match For WWE Intercontinental Title Shot: Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh